He Mexican peso crashes at the end of the week.

The currency woke up this Friday, December 15, with a depreciation of 0.62% or 11 cents compared to the previous day.

According to a report from Bloomberg, the dollar started today's day below 18 pesos, with a price of 17.29 pesos per dollar wholesale.

El Universal points out that, if it closes at this level, the Mexican superweight could achieve a slight weekly appreciation against the dollarafter two weeks of setbacks.

He also points out, citing Bloomberg, that stock markets are trading positive, with investors still betting that the United States will avoid a recession and that the Federal Reserve (Fed) could begin rate cuts earlier than expected and at a faster pace. in 2024.

Dollar to peso exchange rate today, December 15, in the main banks of Mexico:

Banco Azteca buys at 16.75 and sells at 18.09 BBVA Bancomer buys at 16.33 and sells at 17.46 Banorte buys at 16.15 and sells at 17.55 Citibanamex buys at 16.69 and sells at 17.65 Scotiabank buys at 16.20 and sells at 18.20

Do not forget that the dollar rate updates throughout the day.

