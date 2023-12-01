The superpeso, the Mexican currency in international markets, registers a appreciation of 0.46% or 8 cents compared to the previous day.

According to a Bloomberg report, the dollar It began the first day of December below 18 pesos, with a wholesale price of 17.30 pesos per dollar.

According to El Universal, which cites Bloomberg, today, Friday, the support and resistance levels are at 17.15 and 17.55 units.

Dollar to peso exchange rate today, December 1, in the main banks of Mexico:

Banco Azteca buys at 16.70 and sells at 18.16 BBVA Bancomer buys at 16.40 and sells at 17.54 Banorte buys at 16.20 and sells at 17.65 Citibanamex buys at 16.72 and sells at 17.74 Scotiabank buys at 15.15 and sells at 18.15

Don’t forget that the dollar rate is updated throughout the day.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel

OF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions