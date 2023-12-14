Today, Thursday December 14th from 2023, The peso suffered a slight depreciation against the dollar. This is because the greenback's price rose in the exchange market.

This is a 0.39% depreciation compared to the previous day's price. The present day, The exchange rate of the Mexican peso per dollar unit is $17.29 on averageaccording to Bloomberg data.

Yesterday the price of the dollar closed at $17.24 pesos. On this same day, the Mexican currency registered a maximum depreciation of $17.46 and a minimum of $17.19 per dollar American, which implies a high margin of variation.

According to the director of Economic and Financial Analysis of Banco BASEthe volatility may be due to the expectation of Federal Reserve cuts to be implemented in March 2024. Although it could also be due to the situation with Banxico.

Although the price of the dollar today is a little higher than yesterday, the price is still far from the average for the year, which has remained at $17.78. Therefore, the Mexican peso remains as the number two currency among a set of 23 countries of emerging markets.

Affirm $16.40 $17.90 Banco Azteca $16.65 $18.24 BBVA Bancomer $16.34 $17.87 Banorte $16.20 $17.60 Citibanamex $16.87 $17.83 Scotiabank $17.06 $17.72

