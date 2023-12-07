This is the exchange rate from dollar to peso for today, Thursday, December 7, in the main banks of Mexico.

The interbank exchange rate between pesos per dollar unit opened at $17.34 pesos for today, December 7, 2023. This means a depreciation of 0.34% compared to the currency’s close yesterday.

This week has been one of uncertainty and a lot of variation. However, yesterday’s exchange rate was not so changeable, so stabilization is expected.

One of the factors that could negatively influence the exchange rate was the publication that inflation in November, in Mexican territory, received an increase of 4.32%. Yesterday, the price was around $17.35 pesos per dollar.

The variation of this currency had a maximum of $17.38 and a minimum of $17.26 pesos for yesterday.

Another factor to take into account for the week’s variation was the publication of data on the economic slowdown in the United States, which fuels speculation that the Federal Reserve in the northern country should cut the interest rate early next year. anus.

What is the exchange rate in the main banks in Mexico?

Banco Buy Sell Afirme $16.30 $17.80 Banco Azteca $16.65 $18.09 BBVA Bancomer $16.41 $17.56 Banorte $16.10 $17.55 Citibanamex $16.70 $17.73 Scotiabank $16.94 $17.60

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel * * *

OB

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions