The price of the dollar in Mexico opened at $17.09 pesos on average on the morning of December 21, 2023. This number means that the Mexican currency it appreciated by 0.30% against the dollar.

This behaviour implies an appreciation of 0.32% with respect to the previous opening of markets. All this while waiting for the data Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of USAwhich can change the perspective of this currency.

Yesterday December 20 the exchange rate recorded a high of $17.15 per unit and a minimum of $17.03 pesos per American dollar. Which implies a very short margin of variation.

Which means that a depreciation of the price of the dollar of 0.43% was recorded within a basket of currencieswhich, in turn, meant an appreciation of most Latin American currencies.

How does the dollar open in the main banks in Mexico?

Banco

Purchase

Sale

Affirm $16.10 $17.60 Banco Azteca $16.45 $17.95 BBVA Bancomer $16.30 $17.43 Banorte $16.00 $17.40 Citibanamex $16.57 $17.49 Scotiabank $16.74 $17.38

