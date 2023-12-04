A new week begins for the Superweight and many question whether it is stable against the dollarso here we share relevant information about currencies this Monday, December 4th.

The Superpeso, in international markets, is located at 17.26 pesos per dollar wholesalewhich represents a depreciation of 0.51% or 9 cents compared to the previous dayaccording to information from Bloomberg.

In the overnight session, the exchange rate presented volatility with an upward bias, with which the peso cut last week’s gains, due to a monthly decrease in Gross Fixed Investment and the strengthening of the dollar, explained analysts from the Monex financial group. .

This is how other currencies awaken

The Dollar Index, which compares the behavior of the US currency against the other six main currencies in the world, dawns with an appreciation of 0.11%. The euro falls 0.09% against the greenback, while the pound loses 0.19 percent.

Bitcoin, the currency with the largest assets in the cryptocurrency market, rises 5.7%, reaching a 20-month high.

Global stock markets show negative movementsin an environment of caution prior to releasing this week key figures for the monetary policy scenario in the United States, such as employment figures next Friday.

Dollar to peso exchange rate today, Monday, December 4, in the main banks of Mexico:

Banco

Purchase

Sale

BBVA Bancomer

16.16

17.67

Banorte

16.10

17.50

Citibanamex

16.65

17.60

Scotiabank

15.15

18.15

Azteca Bank

16.75

17.99

affirm

16.20

17.70

Today, the best option to buy the dollar – at this time of the morning – is Banco Azteca and the sale is in Banorte.

It is important to remember that the dollar rate is updated throughout the dayso it is necessary to constantly review it if it is required for any financial execution.

