The Mexican currency in international markets is located at 17.33 pesos per dollar wholesale, lor which means a depreciation of 0.14% or 2 cents compared to the previous day, according to information from Bloomberg.

In the overnight session, the exchange rate showed volatility with an upward bias. The peso is pressured by a strengthening of the dollar in the face of the monetary policy decision of the United States Federal Reserve (Fed).

For today, the support and resistance levels are at 17.20 and 17.50 units, reported specialists from the Monex financial group.

This is the dollar to peso exchange rate for this Wednesday, December 13, 2023 in the main banks of Mexico:

Azteca Bank | Purchase: 16.65 | Sale: 18.24 BBVA Bancomer | Purchase: 16.34 | Sale: 17.87 Banorte | Purchase: 16.20 | Sale: 17.60 Citibanamex | Purchase: 16.87 | Sale: 17.83 Scotiabank | Purchase: 16.96 | Sale: 17.61

