The Mexican peso is quoted in international markets around 17.39 pesos per wholesale dollar.

The strengthening of the dollar causes our currency to “stumble”; It does not present large losses, but nor does it gain significant progress compared to the previous day. Yesterday, Monday, December 11, the dollar was trading at 17.41 pesos, so for this Tuesday it will only be replaced by two cents.

In any case, our currency remains “stable” this Tuesday, December 12, quoting 17.39 pesos.

Dollar to peso exchange rate today, Tuesday, December 12, 2023 in the main banks of Mexico:

Banco Azteca buys at 16.65 and sells at 18.24 BBVA Bancomer buys at 16.34 and sells at 17.87 Banorte buys at 16.20 and sells at 17.60 Citibanamex buys at 16.87 and sells at 17.83 Scotiabank buys at 17.06 and sells at 17.72

This Tuesday, December 12, 2023, the bank where it is best to sell dollars It’s at Scotiabank. Where it would be best to get them would be in Banorte.

Keep in mind, at all times, that both the price of the dollar and the exchange rate are updated throughout the day.

