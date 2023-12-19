The Mexican peso is quoted in international markets around 17.12 pesos per wholesale dollar.

This Tuesday, December 19, the superweight gains strength, as it “appreciates” by fourteen cents compared to the previous dayon Monday the 18th, when it was trading at approximately 17.26 pesos.

Although with certain ups and downs, December has remained a good month so far for the Mexican superweight.

Dollar to peso exchange rate today, Tuesday, December 12, 2023 in the main banks of Mexico:

Banco Azteca buys at 16.55 and sells at 17.99 BBVA Bancomer buys at 16.16 and sells at 17.69 Banorte buys at 16.10 and sells at 17.50 Citibanamex buys at 16.69 and sells at 17.65 Scotiabank buys at 16.92 and sells at 17.58

This Tuesday, December 12, 2023, The bank where it is best to sell dollars is at Scotiabank. Where it would be best to get them would be in Banorte.

Keep in mind, at all times, that both the price of the dollar and the exchange rate are updated throughout the day.

