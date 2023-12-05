The Mexican peso is quoted in international markets around 17.48 pesos per wholesale dollar.

Although with some ups and downs, so far December has maintained the good streak that our currency presented throughout the month of November. Unlike the last session, on Monday, December 4, in which the dollar was trading around 17.26 pesos, the superweight is “depreciated” by twenty-two cents, but without yet approaching the 18 peso barrier.

Our coin remains “strong” this December 5, at 17.48 pesos.

Dollar to peso exchange rate today, Tuesday, December 5, 2023 in the main banks of Mexico:

Banco Azteca buys at 16.90 and sells at 18.34 BBVA Bancomer buys at 16.60 and sells at 17.73 Banorte buys at 16.25 and sells at 17.70 Citibanamex buys at 16.93 and sells at 17.89 Scotiabank buys at 17.11 and sells at 17.78

This Tuesday, December 5, 2023, the bank Where it is best to sell dollars is at Scotiabank. Where it would be best to get them would be in Banorte.

Keep in mind, at all times, that both the price of the dollar and the exchange rate are updated throughout the day.

