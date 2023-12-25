The Mexican peso is quoted in international markets around 17.02 pesos per wholesale dollar.

This Monday, December 25, the superweight remains without major changes, because compared to the previous day, the Sunday, December 24, depreciates by just one cent. Yesterday, Sunday, the dollar was trading at $17.01 pesos, while today, Monday the 25th, it is trading at 17.02.

December It has remained a stable month for the Mexican currency.

Because this December 25 is a holiday, bank branches are closed, Therefore, there will be no breakdown of the exchange rate in the different banks in the country.

