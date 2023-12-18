The Mexican currency in international markets begins the week at 17.26 pesos per wholesale dollar, which means a depreciation of 0.45% or 8 cents compared to last Friday, according to information from Bloomberg.

In the overnight session, the exchange rate showed volatility with an upward bias. This Monday, the peso is minimizing last week's gains, when it was favored by the interest rate decisions of the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Mexico, as well as positive forecasts for 2024.

This Monday, the support and resistance levels are at $17.10 and $17.40, reported specialists from the Monex financial group.

This is the exchange rate from the dollar to the peso for today, Monday, December 18, in the main banks of Mexico:

Azteca Bank | At purchase: 16.55 | On sale: 17.99 BBVA Bancomer | To purchase: 16.16 | For sale: 17.69 Banorte | To purchase: 16.10 | On sale: 17.50 Citibanamex | At purchase: 16.69 | On sale: 17.65 Scotiabank | At purchase: 16.92 | On sale: 17.58

