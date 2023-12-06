The Mexican currency in international markets is located at 17.32 pesos per wholesale dollar, which means an appreciation of 0.33% or 6 cents compared to the previous day, according to information from Bloomberg.

In the overnight session, the exchange rate showed volatility with a bearish bias. The peso was favored by an increase in consumer confidence, positioning the currency in first place among the emerging currencies with the greatest gains against the dollar, commented specialists from the Monex financial group.

Dollar to peso exchange rate today December 6, 2023 in the main banks in Mexico:

Azteca Bank | At purchase: 16.75 | On sale: 18.19 BBVA Bancomer | At purchase: 16.52 | For sale: 17.66 Banorte | At purchase: 16.25 | For sale: 17.65 Citibanamex | At purchase: 16.87 | On sale: 17.83 Scotiabank | To purchase: 17.02 | On sale: 17.70

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaAf9Pu9hXF1EJ561i03

MV

Themes

Dollar TODAY Dollar Mexican Peso

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions