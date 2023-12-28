The price of the dollar today was at $16.89 pesos per American currency. This implies an appreciation of the Mexican peso of 0.17% compared to the closing price of the previous day.

With days to go before the end of 2023, there is an interest rate cutwhich probably has a positive impact on the gradual improvement in weight this week.

The exchange rate closed on Wednesday, December 27 at an average of $16.92. Yesterday it was reached a maximum of $16.99 per unit and a minimum of $16.91 pesos per dollar. This means that the range of variation was Minimumand that the exchange rate remained stable.

Unlike weight, The dollar continued to fall in the markets, losing 0.39% and reaching the lowest levels since July, according to information from analysts at Grupo Financiero Base.

This is the exchange rate in the main banks in Mexico

Banco

Purchase

Sale

Affirm $15.90 $17.40 Banco Azteca $16.25 $17.80 BBVA Bancomer $16.06 $17.20 Banorte $15.80 $17.20 Citibanamex $16.39 $17.37 Scotiabank $16.74 $17.38

Don't forget that the dollar rate is updated throughout the day.

