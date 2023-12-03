If you notice that there is more account vibration when playing Pokémon GO on your mobile phone, we will tell you why it happens and how to fix it.

Do you notice that your phone has the very high vibration when playing Pokémon GO? Do you notice more vibrations than necessary? Since last November 29, 2023, Niantic has introduced a new feature in Pokémon GO through a silent update: the haptic vibration. A novelty that has made smartphones vibrate much more with the Pokémon game for mobile phones.

The truth is that the title has vibrated since it was launched several years ago. However, since this feature has been added, Every notification or interaction made in the game causes the terminal to vibratesomething that has caught many players by surprise and has also caused division of opinions.

There are those who are delighted with this, because it makes the experience much more accessible. But there are also those who find it annoying that the mobile moves so much when playing. Fortunately, it can be fixed. And, knowing why the phone vibrates more than necessary with Pokémon GO, it is much easier to find a solution.

How to deactivate or remove vibration in Pokémon GO

For remove haptic vibration in Pokémon GO, you just have to follow a few simple steps. We explain them to you below:

Enter your Pokémon GO game. Click on the Poké Ball button to open the menu.

Go into “Options”the gear at the top right.

Uncheck the box “Haptics” to eliminate haptic vibration and reduce vibrations. If you want, you can also deactivate “Vibration” so that the phone does not vibrate when playing.

By doing this, you will end the Pokémon GO vibration problem on your mobile phone. Remember that you can always deactivate only the haptic function to return to the usual experience, or eliminate this possibility completely, which will also help you save more battery while playing. Up to you!

