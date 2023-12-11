A few weeks ago, Renault put a huge smile on our faces with the unveiling of the Twingo Prototype. If it didn’t do that with its cute retro design, then it might have been its price tag that made you happy. For example, the French promise that the basic Twingo will cost less than 20,000 euros, while the car will only be marketed in purely electric form… A nice prospect, and that has not escaped the attention of competitor Volkswagen.

The ideal partner?

The German Handelsblatt has learned from a source within Volkswagen that the brand has entered into discussions with various competitors about a collaboration. The name that comes up most often is that of Renault, with which Volkswagen mainly wants to develop cheap EVs together. According to Handelsblatt, these are still early discussions, so a concrete collaboration is not yet etched in stone… But it would not be completely illogical.

Renault has just set up a brand new department — Ampère — that specifically wants to focus on the development of electric platforms. On the other side of the border, Volkswagen is struggling to make its current EVs profitable and the development of its new generation of EVs is not getting off the ground. In addition, Renault wants to launch its electric Twingo, costing 20,000 euros, in 2026 and in exactly the same year Volkswagen promises an electric A-segment car costing a maximum of 20,000 euros. For the Germans, Renault therefore seems nothing less than the ideal partner to do business with… The only question remains: what does Renault have to gain from this?