You don't need to be a great expert to know that rest is a fundamental element to face your day to day life. In fact, many specialists are dealing with this topic more and more frequently, drawing conclusions that, as usually happens in these cases, are slow.

But the big question that many people ask is this: Does sleeping more really make you happier? To what extent does sleep influence mental health and mood? New studies have attempted to offer concrete answers in this regard, and the results are surprising to say the least.

The importance of sleeping more

Surely it has happened to you on some occasion: stealing hours of sleep usually makes everything more difficult the next day. Sometimes, even small unforeseen events that should not be more important turn into a world.

On the contrary, the same thing also happens: Being rested not only allows you to perform better in every way, but also to face things with greater positivity..

Science, of course, explains it simply: when you sleep, your body and mind are in recovery mode. During deep sleep, cells are repaired, tissues are regenerated, and neural connections are strengthened. Just as insomnia or lack of sleep can negatively affect cognitive function, memory, and the ability to concentrate.

And what happens with the emotional state? Well, something similar. Various studies have shown that lack of sleep can lead to changes in emotional regulation and increase irritability and susceptibility to stress. Or what amounts to the same thing, that in practice it can reduce your degree of happiness, so to speak..

A new study has the answer

All these conclusions are not said by us, but by science itself. Specialists from the Meadows Mental Health Institute, in the United States, have carried out a compilation of 154 studies that address the topic of sleep and its relationship with happiness, and that cover nothing more and nothing less than the last 50 years.

In most casessubjecting yourself to an intentional reduction in sleep led to the same thing: a considerable reduction in feeling cheerful or happy by those who participated in the various programs.

On the contrary, the consequences of a prolonged state of lack of sleep have been shown to cause common mental health problems such as depression, anxiety or apathy.

Weigh everyone, Scientists continue to maintain that, although sleeping 7 hours a day is usually the most recommended, it is not something that works for everyone.. Depending on the nature, age or constitution of each person, some require more hours of sleep than others. Always, of course, on the basis that sleeping more makes you happier.

Logically, it is not that a restful rest changes the events, good or bad, that happen in your life, but it does allow you to face them in a different way. And that, in practice, is essential to maintain a positive attitude and enthusiasm for things.