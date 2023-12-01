Leo Harlem has told what his childhood was like and the importance that his last name has had in dedicating himself to the world of comedy.

“Does it bother you when they tell you that you have a ‘brother-in-law’ mood?” the Rookie asked the guest. “It doesn’t bother me, I don’t see it as a criticism because it is precisely the humor I want to do, I prefer to be ‘cuñao’ than ‘echao pa’ lante’ and be criticized for other things.

The stand-up comedian compares his humor to ‘the humor of the whole thing’, “in all groups there is it,” said Leo Harlem.

“I censor myself,” said the comedian. Leo Harlem has assured that he does not talk about topics that may make people uncomfortable, such as politics or sex. “I prefer to talk about what is fashionable,” said Joaquín’s guest, the rookie.