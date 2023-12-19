We already know if the movie Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has a post-credits scene. We'll tell you then.

As is usual in superhero movies, you have to stay until the end of the credits to find out if they have left any hidden scenes. Sometimes they put very interesting things for future installments of a saga and other times inconsequential moments. So now you're probably wondering if this happens in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The answer is that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom does have a post-credits scene. For now we do not have the information that appears, but when we know it we will update the entry. Warning of SPOILERS.

What is the movie about?

The plot of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom revolves around Arthur Curry who is now the King of the Oceans and a father. So he must combine both things as best he can. But, a great threat returns, as Black Manta returns for revenge, but this time he has a very powerful black trident. To stop him, Aquaman must team up with Orm, his brother whom he defeated and who is currently locked up.

Aquaman and the lost kingdom

Will he manage to save the oceans and his family? We'll find out when Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is released on December 20, 2023. Are you looking forward to seeing it? Leave me your comments below in the opinion section.

James Wan is directing, like the first installment, and the cast includes Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry, Patrick Wilson as Orm, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as David Kane, Dolph Lundgren as Nereus, Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry, Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, Jani Zhao as Stingray, Amber Heard as Mera, Vincent Regan as Atlan and Randall Park as Stephen Shin.

Also, we must remember that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is the film that will end the DCEU, so it will be interesting to know what is in the post-credits scene, since it cannot anticipate anything.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.