You may have heard of DocuSign. Or maybe not, because it is a company oriented to the corporate sector, not for the end user. Based in San Francisco, allows companies to manage electronic contracts through digital signature: thanks to its software, it offers secure document signing from any computer or smartphone.

Now it is looking for a buyer, as published by the Wall Street Journal, and due to the amount of output we could be talking, if this operation culminates, of one of the largest sales in the history of technology, almost on par with when Salesforce bought Tableau.

12,000 million market capitalization and 7,300 employees

DocuSign has been a publicly traded company for five years, therefore we have a simple way to calculate its stock valuation: multiply its number of shares by its value. DocuSign is currently worth just over $12 billion., and this amount became much higher. At the end of 2021, before that market correction arrived, it quintupled its current value.

It is a similar amount to that of other listed companies such as Carrefour, Bandai, Tata, Roku or Swatch.

DocuSign bases its income on a subscription model that ranges from 14 to 62 euros per user per month depending on the type of user and the number of services required. It also offers professional services such as integration with other systems or user training, as well as charging for the use of tools for the entire life cycle of contracts.

Last month it also announced its official integration with WhatsApp for signing documents using the application itself for notifications linked to contracts.

Nevertheless, DocuSign has gone through a long period of losses until it has begun to see the lightat least temporarily, in the last quarter, which closed with a net result of 6.9 million dollars.

One of the explanations for its growth, and especially for its action, is the arrival of the pandemic. He forced remote work and business relationships, including signing mortgages and other documents; and DocuSign had a platform geared exactly toward that need.

But if something catches your attention, it is its number of employees: 7,300. Without wanting to say that there are too many, perhaps it is a figure that is above what someone can expect from a company like this.

To put the number in context, we have selected some technology companies to compare their number of employees with that of DocuSign.

So what DocuSign has had several rounds of layoffs. In 2022 he reduced his staff by 9%, when he appointed Allan Thygesen, a former Google executive, as CEO. In February of this year he returned to mass layoffs, when he let go of another 10% of the workforce.

Now it remains to be seen if this operation prospers and DocuSign finds a buyer, which could be another technology company interested in integrating its service into its portfolio, or a private equity company.

The latter is what happened with Dell in 2013, for example, or with McAfee in 2021, when it was acquired by a consortium led by Advent International and Permira.

