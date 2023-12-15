December 28, 2023 will be ten years after Michael Schumacher's skiing accident. The German channel looks back in a new documentary.

For those who are interested in the legendary Michael Schumacher, and that's you, you can also sit in front of the television with the board on your lap. Make sure you brush up on your German, because you have to set up the ARD.

Documentary Michael Schumacher

On the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the skiing accident (sounds festive, if not intended), the German channel has made a documentary about the seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher.

On December 29, 2013, the driver had a skiing accident on the slopes in which he suffered head injuries. The life of the German and his family has changed dramatically since then and it is not known exactly how he is doing at the moment.

Speakers

The five-part documentary features various speakers such as Ralf Schumacher, Jean Todt and former manager and journalist Sabine Kehm. The latter indicates that she believes that the documentary series perfectly reflects the ambition and hunger for success of the champion, but also his human side.

Five parts

The five parts of the documentary about Michael Schumacher all last around thirty minutes. The first part is about his youth and karting period. The second part is about his arrival at the Formula 1 circus. Part three focuses on his history at Ferrari.

The fourth part is about the period between 2006 and 2010 when he did not participate and the fifth and final part is about his human side and the impact of his skiing accident.

You can watch Being Michael Schumacher on ARD from December 28. You can find this on Ziggo channel 54, KPN channel 44 and Odido channel 391 (a service to readers). You can already watch online, but you will need a VPN for Germany.

