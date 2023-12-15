The NGO Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has announced that it will temporarily close a clinic in Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, due to threats to the safety of its workers. In a statement on Thursday the organization said it would close the Turgeau Emergency Center in the city center to conduct a risk analysis. The organization's other clinics in Port-au-Prince will remain open.

On Tuesday just outside the Center a patient was taken by an ambulance and shot dead by a group of armed men while he was being transferred to a specialized hospital. It is not the first time that powerful criminal gangs in Port-au-Prince have attacked hospitals. In November a group of armed men surrounded a hospital, blocking the workers and patients inside for a few hours, before the police arrived. Another Doctors Without Borders hospital was closed between July and August due to a similar attack, and another in March.

Doctors Without Borders is one of the largest and best-known international organizations providing healthcare, among other things, in contexts of war or poverty, and one of the few active in Haiti. For some years in Port-au-Prince, very powerful and violent criminal gangs have taken control of several neighborhoods of the city. Many people have had to leave their homes, and criminal groups are accused of murders, kidnappings, rapes and arson by human rights organizations.

In October the UN approved an international mission to combat criminal gangs, requested by the Haitian government itself. More than ten countries should participate and it should be led by Kenya, where, however, a court ruling has blocked the sending of police forces to foreign territory. Other countries expected to take part include Jamaica, Barbados and Antigua and Barbuda.

– Read also: Toussaint Louverture, the former slave who became a hero of Haitian independence