Matteo Bassetti against the doctors’ strike. “I find it wrong to go on strike today given that this Government has only recently arrived. I believe that doctors should never go on strike, we are not metalworkers, tram drivers, our work involves people’s lives. What image are we giving by striking today?”, he says to Adnkronos Salute the director of infectious diseases of the San Martino polyclinic hospital in Genoa, underlining: “the Government in office has the match in hand. The situation of health workers, doctors and nurses, is not good but it is not a problem of today but of the last 20 years.Where it has only taken away from healthcare, from the left to the center to the right.

“On health issues we must not divide ourselves, when we go on strike we oppose each other instead we need a bipartisan commitment”, suggests Bassetti. “We need to rethink our system – he adds – there are structural problems, especially of resources. We should review the entire chain of resources introduced into the healthcare system. Going to tackle the limited number in healthcare professions which was a huge mistake. Trying to put – he concludes – a little more merit within the hospitals, within healthcare, but raising the bar”.