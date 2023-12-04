There are 1.5 million healthcare services that could be lost due to the 24-hour national strike of doctors, health managers and nurses called for tomorrow, December 5, against the Budget and in particular the pension cuts. All services are at risk, including laboratory tests, surgical operations – around 30 thousand scheduled ones which could be postponed – specialist visits amounting to 180 thousand and around 50 thousand scheduled x-ray tests. In any case, emergency services will be guaranteed, highlight the unions that proclaimed the strike, Anaao Assomed and Cimo-Fesmed, and for the sector the Nursing Up union. Abstention from work will involve approximately half of union members.

