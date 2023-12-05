The pouring rain did not stop the doctors and nurses who took to the streets today in Rome for the sector strike. Whistles and union flags, a thousand operators in the capital but just as many sit-ins take place in Turin, Bologna, Naples and Palermo, connected on a big screen. There are many ironic signs regarding the maneuver and the Government, guilty of “abandoning those who had been defined as heroes during Covid. There are also those who joke with a ‘do it yourself’ sign that says “retired before cuddling” with the doctor wearing an elderly man’s mask. But doctors and nurses ask above all for “respect” and shout it loudly.

“Very high participation rates of up to 85% are arriving from the Regions for the national strike of doctors, health managers and nurses which is taking place throughout Italy at this time and which will end at midnight today, net of the minimum quotas required to remain on duty to guarantee emergencies”. This was announced in a note by Pierino Di Silverio, Anaao-Assomed National Secretary; Guido Quici, president of Cimo-Fesmed and Antonio De Palma, president of nursing up.

“We would like to thank all the doctors, healthcare managers, nurses, midwives and other healthcare professionals who have demonstrated, with this high level of support, that they have understood and shared the reasons for the protest. Of course – they warn – we are aware of having created inconvenience to citizens, but we are absolutely convinced that thanks to these initiatives we can lay the foundations for creating better services for those who use the public service”.

This is the first doctors’ strike, but without answers we go ahead and open the discount with mass resignations. If they don’t appreciate us we will leave the departments. Today there are 20 thousand doctors missing.” Thus at Adnkronos Salute Pierino Di Silverio, national secretary of Anaao Assomed, today in Rome in a sit-in for the doctors’ strike. Is there a possibility of mending ties with the Government? “Resources can be diverted from overtime and private healthcare and channeled to staff,” replies Di Silverio.