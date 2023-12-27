After leaving the door open for a possible return in the finale of the 60th anniversary special, BBC has just announced that the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) and Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) are going to have more adventures in a new Doctor spin-off series Quien.

There is no doubt that 2023 is a big year for Doctor Who. The long-lived serie science fiction has been crowned with three special episodes to commemorate its 60th anniversary, recovering one of the best leading tandems: David Tennant and Catherine Tate, who return as the Doctor and Donna Noble.

However, this time Tennant plays the Fourteenth Doctor, the next incarnation after Jodie Whittaker who, for some reason, has regained the face of the Tenth Doctor. Fate wants the newly regenerated Doctor to run into her old friend, who she cannot remember because she would fry her brain by harboring all of the Time Lord's memory in her head.

But not everything is going to be drama for our protagonists, since Donna remembers her friend again and manages to expel all the Doctor's memories in her head, so she can return with him in search of new adventures aboard the TARDIS.

Throughout the specials we see how the Fourteenth Doctor obtains a very special regeneration: two-generation. With her, the next Doctor literally comes out of him and now there are two Doctors in the universe.

After defeating the Toymaker, the Fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) leaves in the TARDIS and lets his previous version live the great adventure of life in the company of Donna and her new family, but not before managing to duplicate the ship so that his other half also has the opportunity to travel through time and space whenever he wants.

The Fourteenth Doctor and Donna Noble are back in a Doctor Who spin-off

This curious closure with David Tennant's version leaves the door open for the character to return to the series at any time. In fact, many fans pointed to the possibility of a spin-off to get more out of the actors and thus the adventures of Dear friend in the main series.

The theories have only increased with the recently released trailer for the new season 1 of Doctor Who, which shows the return of Rose Noble, Donna's daughter, suggesting the possibility of seeing Donna and the Fourteenth Doctor again.

And it seems that this is how it will be, since BBC has just revealed the development of a Doctor Who spin-off series with David Tennant and Catherine Tate at the helm.

At the moment not much has been revealed about the project, which will be titled Smith & Noble, referring to the common nickname that the Doctor usually uses, John Smith. What they have confirmed is the episode in which Rose appears will be the starting point for the spin-off series.

Filming on Smith & Jones is expected to begin next March 2024 and Its first episode will be directed by Santiago Segurawho will also play an alien known as Torr-Ente who has the ability to generate time loops, making everything repeat itself over and over again.

If you have come this far and this last paragraph is starting to irritate you, we regret to tell you that, in fact, You have been a victim of our traditional April Fool's Day April Fool's Daywhose joke we have dedicated to one of the series of the moment and to a wish that practically all fans have.

We hope that the joke with Doctor Who has not been too “mave” for you and that you have taken it with humor. Happy April Fools Day!