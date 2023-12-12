The latest Doctor Who special has left us with the arrival of Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor, but other details have also been shown such as the sonic screwdriver

The iconic seriesDoctor Who” is about to enter a new era with Dear friend embodying Fifteenth Doctor. A central element of this transformation is its newly introduced Sonic screwdrivera piece that has not left anyone indifferent, causing divided opinions among the followers. But what is so special about this new gadget that has caused so much stir?

A glimpse into the future: Ncuti Gatwa’s sonic screwdriver

This past weekend, “Doctor Who” introduced us to Fifteenth Doctor played by Ncuti Gatwa, after a controversial bi-generation that has left the Whoniverse with two simultaneous Doctors. While David Tennant, as the Fourteenth Doctor, takes a breather by staying with the Noble family on Earth, Gatwa prepares to embark on new adventures alongside Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson.

The new Sonic screwdriver that will accompany Gatwa has been drastically redesigned, which has generated mixed opinions. Some compare it to a television remote or even a Croc shoe, comments that reflect the diversity of reactions. Will this radical change be a success or a mistake?

Innovation and tradition: A complicated balance

The redesign of the Sonic Screwdriver is not only an aesthetic issue, but also a functional one. In a recent BBC video, Gatwa explains the news about this devicehighlighting his crystal energy source and a USB type prong that allows you to interact with various technologies. It even includes a Rwandan proverb in Gallifreyan on the back, which says: “The sharpness of the tongue defeats the sharpness of the warrior.” Could this phrase be an indication of how this new Doctor will face the challenges of the universe?

With the return of “Doctor Who” in a new “season 1” next year, looking for a new beginning Similar to the one that Russell T Davies promoted in 2005, the question is: Why not also innovate with the Sonic Screwdriver?

Ruby Sunday and the mysterious Christmas

In the new adventure that will begin on Christmas Day in “The Church on Ruby Road“Ruby Sunday, a mysterious character who was abandoned on Christmas Eve as a baby, will meet the Doctor, marking the beginning of their adventures together. This episode promises to be an exciting starting point for this new phase of “Doctor Who.”

This new chapter not only marks a milestone in its history but also represents a challenge for fans. Will this Sonic Screwdriver be the start of a memorable era or a split in the fanbase? Only time and the Fifteenth Doctor’s next adventures will tell us.

The Future of the Doctor with Russell T. Davies and Ncuti Gatwa

The future of “Doctor Who” con Dear friend As the Fifteenth Doctor looks full of exciting innovations and challenges. Gatwa, known for his charisma and acting talent, promises to bring a fresh and dynamic energy to the iconic character. The series, which has undergone multiple transformations throughout its decades of history, seems to be on the verge of a new era with Gatwa at the helm.

Expectations are high about how this new Doctor will address the mysteries of the universe. Gatwa has the opportunity to take the character through unexplored pathsmixing the classic essence of the Doctor with a modern and diverse approach. Furthermore, with the introduction of renewed Sonic Screwdriverwhich has generated so much debate, a evolution in the way of facing challenges and in the interaction with technologies within the universe of the series.

Los fans are anxious to see the new dimensions of personality and depth that Gatwa will bring to the Doctor. His mandate promises to be a mix of adventure, science fiction, and a human and contemporary touchmaintaining the series relevant and exciting for new generations. This new stage and almost restart with Gatwa at the helm, is ready to explore new horizons of the character, maintaining his legacy as he delves into fresh and bold narrative territories.