We remember the life and legacy of actor Richard Franklin, whose career spanned from the legendary series Doctor Who to his role in Rogue One

Richard Franklin, known for his iconic role in Doctor Who, has left us at the age of 87. His death, announced by his friend Líam Rudden on his X account, marks the end of an era in the history of British television. Franklin, famous for playing Captain Mike Yates, was an iconic figure in pop culture and the Doctor Who universe.

An indelible legacy in Doctor Who

Franklin's run on Doctor Who began in 1971, during the era of the Third Doctor, played by Jon Pertwee. His character, Captain Mike Yates of UNIT, became a fan favorite, appearing in key episodes until 1974. The actor reprized his role on special occasions, including the 20th anniversary in The Five Doctors (1983) and the 30th anniversary in Dimensions in Time (1993). These appearances, along with his contribution to Who audiobooks, cemented his place in fans' hearts.

Franklin's impact on the franchise extended beyond the screen. Her novel, The Killing Stone, based on one of the audiobooks, and her participation in events and conventions, demonstrated her commitment and love for the world of Who. Her last appearance, a pre-recorded cameo on the 50 Years of Doctor Who: Preachrs Podcast Live special earlier this year, was essentially his farewell to the universe she loved so much.

An unforgettable character in Doctor Who history

The character of Captain Mike Yates, played masterfully by Richard Franklin, is a pillar in Who's rich history. First appearing in an era of change and experimentation for the series, Yates was noted for his loyalty and courage, characteristics that resonated strongly with fans. His evolution throughout the series reflected a complex and well-developed narrative arc, a testament to the talents of Franklin and the series' writers.

Comparing Yates to other characters in the series, his uniqueness stands out. Unlike many of the Doctor's companions, Yates was a military member of UNIT, offering a different perspective to the adventures. This contrast enriched the dynamic of the show and demonstrated the British series' ability to explore different facets of humanity and heroism. Franklin not only brought a character to life, but helped define an era in the legendary series.

Beyond the doctor

Franklin was not limited to the good Doctor series. His career in theater was extensive, with numerous productions in the United Kingdom. On television, she appeared on the British soap opera Emmerdale in the 1980s and had a recurring role on Crossroads in the 1960s. Her screen credits also include The Doctors, Little Women, Harry and The Gambling Man.

In film, Franklin ventured into the Star Wars universe with a role in Rogue One (2016). He appeared in films such as Julian Doyle's Chemical Wedding and Twilight of the Gods, The Fiction Makers, Feedback and The First Days of Spring.

Activism and politics

In addition to his acting career, Franklin was a passionate activist. He founded the political party Silent Majority Party and participated in several elections in the United Kingdom, representing different parties over the years. His speech at the Liberal Democrats Conference in 1993, broadcast on Sky TV, reflected his commitment to social and political change.

Franklin's legacy transcends his work on the BBC series. He was a versatile actor, a committed activist and a character loved by fans of different generations. His departure leaves a void in the world of entertainment, but his mark will remain in popular culture forever.

Rest in peace, Richard Franklin.