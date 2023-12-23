Marvel shows why Doctor Strange is one of the greatest heroes in the universe.

Doctor Strange has explained what the true meaning of his code name is and how it has allowed him to defeat Marvel's most powerful villains. The Sorcerer Supreme finds himself in the most important fight of his life against the General Strange, an evil variant of himself that was imprisoned thousands of years ago. He General Strangestripped of everything that makes Doctor Strange who he is, is an enemy that has been slow to appear in Marvel. However, in a preview of the upcoming comic Doctor Strange #10reveals the hidden truth behind his title and how this will affect the outcome of his match.

The comic Doctor Strange #10 shows the Sorcerer Supreme in his combat against the General, and the Supreme Sorcerer is taking the lead. Doctor Strange reminds his enemy of all the times he made fun of his best qualities, such as empathy and compassion, to leave alone a warrior devoid of emotions. These qualities, which Strange points out are those of a doctor, are something he is completely omitting and They can be key to achieving victory.

The origin of General Strange goes back to a hidden chapter in the life of the Doctor Strange. The Vishanti recruited him to serve in the War of the Seven Spheres, a war that lasted for over 5,000 years. During this time, Stephen Strange lost any trace of humanity until he became General Strange, a ruthless killing machine. In the end, the Vishanti They separated General Strange from Doctor Strange, creating two different beings from the same body. Doctor Strange returned to the plane of existence with hardly any memories, and the General Strange He was imprisoned after fulfilling his role.

General Strange was everything Doctor Strange was not. Doctor Strange has dedicated his life to saving people, both in his life as a doctor and in his time as a Supreme Sorcerer. After leading a life without a fixed direction, Stephen Strange He became the Sorcerer Supreme. It was at that moment that he truly found himself. Compassion is Doctor Strange's main weapon, which has made him one of the greatest heroes of all time. Marvel.

Doctor Strange has faced powerful threats in its history, including villains like Dormammu. Some of these beings were ancient when humanity didn't even exist, and yet Doctor Strange is able to protect Earth from his clutches. When Stephen Strange He went from doctor to sorcerer, kept the title of Doctorand this code name reminds him of where he comes from and why he is capable of achieve all these amazing feats.

The comic Doctor Strange #10 It is now available.

