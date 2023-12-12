Marvel’s fearsome villain says who could be the perfect heir to his empire.

Doctor Doom is the ruler of Latveria

The known Doctor Doom, who is the villain who rules the region of Latveria, has become a powerful ally of the mutants in one of the most complicated moments in their history. Now, one of the new figures that is tied to the Doctor Doom figure looks like it could be the perfect replacement for the popular villain. Doctor Doom has a long history when it comes to successors to its empire, but it looks like Marvel may have put an end to that problem. Volta could become the character who takes the baton Doctor Doombut that wouldn’t have to be good news for the X-Men.

The comic X-Men #29 focused on the heroes Wolverine, Ms. Marvel y Shadowkat traveling to Latveria in an attempt to recruit the X-Men from Doctor Doom for one last final war against Orchisthe organization that has put the X-Men for a long time.

Doctor Doom He refuses to let go of his new allies with the Gen X. He expresses the emptiness of it if Time, with whom he shares a common past, disassociates himself from his life. Enlightening flashbacks show Doctor Doom forging his vicious force of Seven Daggers of Latveriarevealing how he made her incredibly powerful Timegifting her a vibranium spear to hone her brutal electricity powers.

The story of X-Men #29 reveals that Doctor Doomone of Marvel’s most dangerous villains, has been recruiting his own personal team of X-Men since the founding of Krakoafinding powerful mutants to train them as protectors of Latveria. Doctor Doom always knew that Krakoa would one day fall and never allowed the X-Men who had formed abandon their empire. Along with other mutants like Slag y NeriumDoom found Volta, the mutant who had electrical powers and could not control them properly. That all changed when he received the vibranium spear..

Parallel to this, Doctor Doom suggested that Volta could be a perfect heir. Volta has shown to have innate leadership qualities, everything Doom would value in a potential replacement when he is gone. Of course, most likely Doctor Doom have no plans to renounce the throne of Latveriaas he is obsessively dedicated to remaining a dictator in Marvel. However, Doctor Doom He’s been removed from his throne several times, so it makes sense that he’d be looking for someone who could succeed him if something goes wrong.

The comic X-Men #29 It is now available.

