Final Fantasy XVI was one of the great releases of the year. Unfortunately, many players were left wanting to try it, since it debuted exclusively for PS5. Although a PC port is confirmed and is expected to arrive in the coming months, it is best for interested parties to make sure they meet this requirement.

Previously, the Square Enix creative team behind the new installment of the franchise praised the infrastructure of the PlayStation 5. The director Hiroshi Takai He praised the SSD’s memory and transfer speed, and stated that if it weren’t for Sony’s console, the game would still be in development.

Precisely, the solid state drive will be important so that players can run the JRPG correctly on PC.

The SSD will be “essential” to play Final Fantasy XVI on PC, says Naoki Yoshida

In a recent interview with the Famitsu portal, the acclaimed producer Naoki Yoshida talked about the future of Final Fantasy XVI. So, he talked about the new DLC that were announced during TGA 2023the possibility of making a sequel or a spin-off and more details about the PC port.

Unfortunately, the Japanese creative refrained from revealing the port’s requirements and promised that they will reveal that information at a later date; However, he announced that the SSD will play a very important role so that players can enjoy the adventure of Clive Rosfield on computers.

“Details will be announced in due course; However, I would like to say prepare an SSD. Even if we tried our best to tune the GPU, in FFXVI, a game where loading speed is critical, the HDD would be a hassle”Yoshi-P commented in the interview.

Naoki Yoshida promises that they will do everything possible to optimize the PC version of Final Fantasy XVI, but assures that they cannot “overcome the hardware barrier alone.” Thus, he told the players that an SSD will be “essential” to run the game on their teams.

The PC version of Final Fantasy XVI still lacks a release date

This news will undoubtedly disappoint players with less powerful PCs. This year the computer port of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart debuted, a title that was first released on PlayStation 5. Although the SSD is very important to load levels and worlds in an instant, users with an HDD can still play it , although with many limitations.

In another interview, producer Naoki Yoshida stated that they were going to be very careful with the PC version of Final Fantasy XVI.

But tell us, do you have an SSD to play this Square Enix title? Let us read you in the comments.

