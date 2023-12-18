Sengül was very happy to have her house back, but her happiness was short-lived when she discovered that Orhan had returned to Afra's mother. It was thought that he had abandoned her for Gönül!

But nothing is as it seems. Thanks to Ömer she realizes that Orhan did it to save his family and get his house back after Afra's mother blackmailed him.

Sengül, without thinking twice and after recovering the deeds to his house after an agreement with Ayla, shows up at Gönül's house to save Orhan from that woman: “I come to look for the father of my children,” Orhan's aunt tells him. the Eren before a Gönül dying of rage and jealousy.

Sengül goes further and tells her greatest enemy that she also plans to remarry Orhan and that this way she will die even more of envy: “We are going to celebrate a big wedding for 40 days and 40 nights.”

Gönül is left completely speechless while Orhan, already outside the house, asks Sengül if he has just proposed marriage and she says yes and asks him formally again to which the Erens' uncle is clear about his answer: “I want to.” May we be together until the end” We are going to a wedding!