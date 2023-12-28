VPNs are an essential part of the digital age for transmitting data securely and anonymously over public networks. With this virtual private network you directly connect your device to the Internet, functioning as a tunnel that keeps your privacy encrypted. This tool is usually used in a work environment to have connections encrypted and prevent the IP address of work computers from being seen by cybercriminals. But, over time, the practice of VPNs has expanded to personal use.

Likewise, virtual private networks also serve to connect you to the server in another country, manipulating geolocation and making it believe that you are connecting from another geographical point. This is usually used to be able to access content from a specific region without censorship and be able to make a purchase in an online store in the United States, for example, or to watch movies and series streaming in an application that you do not have access to from Internet on your router.

Advantages and disadvantages of free VPNs

As we have mentioned previously, VPNs have very positive aspectssuch as security and anonymity when browsing the Internet, the ease of connecting and disconnecting whenever you want, falsifying the location from which you connect, etc.

However, it must be taken into account that, although no one will know what you are doing on the network, the company that manages the VPN will be able to notice. That's why, It is important to know which free VPN you are using and don't choose just anyone you see on the Internet. Also, on certain occasions, these free VPNs have restricted data and you will experience some limitations, such as slow downloads or browsing, watching streaming content and even being exposed to your data being disclosed if you do not know the origin of your provider. .

Therefore, it is essential that when choosing a free VPN you read the applicable company policy carefully to protect your privacy as much as possible and so that you can access the Internet safely. Often, always It is more advisable to use the free version of a paid VPNsince they are usually the most reliable.

ProtonVPN

ProtonVPN is a free VPN that you can use with complete security, firmly protecting your privacy, even on public or untrusted connections. This Swiss VPN provider does not record the user's movements over the Internet nor is personal data shared with third parties. As they note, they offer unmonitored Internet access.

Therefore, it has cross-platform support so you can connect from any device, be it PC, Mac, smartphones or even routers. You can even download your Native application for mobile, Windows, Mac and Linuxamong others.

TunnelBear

This VPN is one of the most attractive in terms of design and very easy to use for all those who have never entered the world of virtual private networks. You can connect through your mobile or your computer and offer 500 MB free per month navigation, although it is a negligible consumption, since it will not allow downloading at high speed or viewing videos in high definition.

Hotspot Shield

Hotspot Shield It already has 650 million users who access safely through this VPN provider. Your Internet browsing will remain secure because your activity is not shared or data is stored. Likewise, this portal offers a high-speed connection and 500 MB daily completely free of charge. You can access this VPN through your smartphone, Windows or Mac.

Opera VPN

Opera VPN It is an excellent option to navigate in complete safety and is located integrated directly into the Opera browser for both Android and the desktop version, so you can use it in a much more comfortable way, without having to install third-party programs. You will also not need to subscribe or have to implement additional extensions.

Speedify

Last but not least, Speedify It offers Internet browsing through multiple connections by combining your WiFi signal with mobile data and converting an ultra-fast and secure link, being able to access video calls and even make live broadcasts through social networks, allowing a faster connection than the previous ones. options. This VPN is designed for all your devices and you will get 2GB of free data per month.