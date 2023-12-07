It’s a party at Lamborghini. The company is doing like a charm (thanks in large part to the once controversial Urus). Employees should also benefit from this, according to trade unions FIOM and FIM-CISL. After tough negotiations with these unions, the car brand has reached a deal. Lamborghini employees will work less and earn more.

The most important change for employees is the four-day working week. Workers who work in two shifts are allowed to take a day off every other week. Over a full year, these people will get 22 extra days off. Employees in three shifts work five days one week and one day less the following two weeks. They will get an additional 31 days off for a few years.

Lambo employees will also earn more

70 percent of the almost 30,000 Lambo employees want to take advantage of the scheme. So they record fewer hours, but still earn more. The unions have arranged for wages to rise, bonuses to rise by fifty percent and ‘even more employee benefits’, Reuters writes. Maybe another company car?

Because it is possible, every Lamborghini employee will receive a bonus of 1,000 euros this month. It all sounds very tempting, right? If you have aspirations to work at Lamborghini, the company has also agreed to add 500 new employees. Let ChatGPT write your motivation letter and send it to Via Modena 12, Sant’Agata Bolognese in Italy.