The ideal night to conceive a child these holidays between 2023 and 2024? “It's New Year's Eve.” And in this 2023, the unusually mild temperatures for some areas of the country in December mean that the most favorable conditions for storks occur on New Year's Eve in much of Italy. Word of the pediatrician Italo Farnetani.

“Photoperiodism began to make its effect felt from the night of Friday 22 December, which was the winter solstice. On New Year's Eve we have the added factor of celebration and euphoria – the professor explains to Adnkronos Salute professor of the Ludes-United Campus of Malta University – It is necessary to evaluate the ideal temperatures for fertility, which for the night are an average of 12 degrees centigrade. Well, unlike other years, in which in this period the temperatures were lower, this year the climate in the “post-solstice” days was milder. Without going into the merits of global warming, we can say that we will have many regions with an average temperature that will favor conception”.

For the North, Farnetani cites “Liguria, which as always presents mild temperatures favorable for conception even in other periods of the year. And then we have – he adds – central and southern-insular Italy which will all present temperatures suitable for conception”. Where specifically will storks fly on New Year's Eve? “What is interesting is that all the coastal areas bathed by the Tyrrhenian Sea and the Ligurian Sea are those where the best temperatures will be found. Therefore the highest chances of conception”, concludes Farnetani.