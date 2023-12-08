Good news from New Zealand: the hypercar from Rodin Cars called FZero is in the development phase. For the first time, a prototype of the Rodin FZero has been spotted on the test track in Mount Lyford. Pictures show that there are worse locations for testing facilities. With this hypercar, Rodin wants to compete with cars such as the Mercedes-AMG One and the Aston Martin Valkyrie.

The FZero also seems like a damn good attempt to take on Mercedes and Aston. The hypercars from those two brands are already insane, but they don’t look as wild as this hypercar. Perhaps that’s why the McLaren Solus GT is a better comparison. Like the GT, the FZero resembles a Group C racer from the ’90s with its flowing lines and gigantic spoiler.

From the front it is clear that the driver does not get much comfort. There is a small capsule where there doesn’t seem to be much room for the driver to move around. The suspension is uncovered, but unlike an F1 car, there are wheel arches. There is a cluster of air intakes on the middle section that probably sucks in more leaves than your leaf blower throws away.

Specifications of the Rodin FZero prototype

The showpiece of the Rodin Fzero is the engine: a 4.0-liter V10 with two turbos. The ten-cylinder produces 1,027 hp and 700 Nm at 9,500 rpm. The top speed is 360 km/h. The company says it wants to compete with ‘other track cars’. The FZero will therefore not be street legal. What if you like the engine, but not the car? Good news, because Rodin also wants to sell the V10 separately.

All of this is the brainchild of tech billionaire and avid racing driver David Dicker. He says: ‘While there is still a long way to go in testing and development, driving the FZero for the first time gives us immense pride in everything that everyone within Rodin Cars has achieved. The test went very well and we were able to complete our program. We are excited as the FZero project moves into its next phase. It’s a car like no other.’

The hypercar was unveiled last year and is a successor to the company’s single-seater, the FZed. Two prototypes were built in the UK and returned to Rodin’s home in New Zealand. The rest of the preparations are made there in the run-up to the fight against the European superpowers. The price? According to a rumor around 2 million euros.