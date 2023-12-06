Movistar will apply a average increase in rates of 3.1% starting January 15, 2024. Many users think that it only affects the convergent miMovistar and fiber-only rates that are currently marketed, but the reality is that this is not the case. Therefore, if you still have one of the old Movistar Fusión rates, we will tell you what you will pay from that date.

The blue operator is sending the next statement to your customers on the invoice in which you also detail how your rate will change:

“At Movistar we work every day to offer you the best service so that you can enjoy superior connectivity with greater quality and coverage – investing in the most robust fiber and 5G+ network in Spain – and give you an excellent and safe service.

Starting January 15, 2024 there will be a change in the price of your rate. If you are taking advantage of any promotion, you will continue to enjoy it under the same conditions until it ends.

We know that your needs change over time and we will continue working to always be the best option for you.”

This is how Movistar Fusion rises in 2024

How is it possible that you have ignored this notice on the invoice and are not aware of what your invoice will look like? starting January 15, 2024here are all the changes officially announced by Movistar:

Rates with 1GB fiber

Total Plus X4 Fusion with 4 lines goes from 231 to 235 euros

Total Fusion Plus X4 goes from 204 to 208 euros Total Fusion Fusion 0 X4 goes from 130 to 133 euros Fusion Selection with LaLiga with 4 lines goes from 226 to 230 euros Fusion Total Plus X2 goes from 199 to 203 euros Fusion Total X2 goes from 173 to 177 euros Fusion Selección Plus with Todo el Fútbol to 128 euros Fusion Selection with LaLiga X2 goes from 125 to 128 euros Fusion Inicia Infinito from 214 to 218 euros Fusion Total Plus goes from 187 to 191 euros Fusion Total goes from 161 to 165 euros Fusion Selección Plus with Todo el Fútbol goes from 128 to 131 euros Fusion Selección Plus with Fiction goes from 124 to 127 euros Fusion Selección with Champions goes from 113 to 116 euros Fusion Selección with LaLiga goes from 113 to 116 euros Fusion Selección with Fiction goes from 113 to 116 euros Fusion Selección (without decoder) goes from 113 to 116 euros Fusion Inicia Infinito goes from 87 to 90 euros Fusion 0 goes from 70 to 72 euros Fusion 0 (without decoder) goes from 70 to 72 euros Fusion 0 Professional goes from 80 to 82 euros Fusion 0 Professional (without decoder) goes from 80 to 82 euros Fusion Pro 4 goes from 198 to 201 euros Fusion Pro 2 goes from 140 to 143 euros Fusion Pro goes from 110 to 112 euros

Tarifas with fiber 300/600/ADSL

Total Plus X4 Fusion with 4 lines goes from 230 to 234 euros

Total Fusion Plus X4 goes from 203 to 207 euros Total Fusion goes from 119 to 122 euros Fusion Selection with LaLiga X4 goes from 120 to 123 euros Fusion Inicia Infinito with 4 lines goes from 225 to 229 euros Fusion Total Plus X2 goes from 198 to 202 euros Fusion Total X2 goes from 172 to 176 euros Fusion Selección Plus with Todo el Fútbol to 117 euros Fusion Selection with LaLiga 213 to 217 euros Fusion Total Plus goes from 186 to 190 euros Fusion Total goes from 160 to 164 euros Fusion Selección Plus with Todo el Fútbol goes from 129 to 132 euros Fusion Selección Plus with Fiction goes from 114 to 117 euros Fusion Selección with Champions goes from 102 to 105 euros Fusion Selección with LaLiga goes from 103 to 106 euros Fusion Selección with Fiction goes from 102 to 105 euros Fusion Selección (without decoder) goes from 102 to 105 euros Fusion Inicia goes from 80 to 83 euros Fusion 0 goes from 62 to 64 euros Fusion 0 (without decoder) goes from 62 to 64 euros Fusion 0 Professional goes from 72 to 74 euros Fusion 0 Professional (without decoder) goes from 72 to 74 euros Fusion Pro 4 goes from 187 to 190 euros Fusion Pro 2 goes from 128 to 131 euros Fusion Pro goes from 97 to 99 euros

In the case of customers who have satellite television, They must add 5 euros to the fee Updated package as of January 15. For example, if Fusion Selección Plus with Todo el Fútbol and 600 megabyte fiber costs 132 euros, with satellite it will be 137 euros.