Super Mario Run, one of Nintendo's first mobile games, receives an update with new content in a temporary event for Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

The launch of Super Mario Bros. Wonder has also led to something we did not expect: an update of Super Mario Run in full 2023.

It is mobile game came out in March 2017as part of an almost forgotten strategy by Nintendo to bring its franchises to iOS and Android mobile devices, in an era in which everyone predicted the “Nintendoomed” due to the failure of Wii U and the decline of 3DS, before it arrived Switch.

Well, the mobile game, which is free to play, has just announced a new crossover event with Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

For a limited time (until January 17, 2024) they will appear wonder flowers in the races. When you collect one, all the coins transform into golden Goombas. If you defeat them, you will accumulate stamps with which you can get a Golden Goomba statue.

Nintendo, abandoning the mobile gaming ship?

The launch of Super Mario Run, a 100% official Mario game on mobile phones, was quite a shock. Even Shigeru Miyamoto appeared in an Apple keynote, something unusual.

It is Nintendo's mobile game, the result of a partnership with DeNA, and the oldest one that is still operational (before the failed Miitomo came out). Others like Dragalia Lost have disappeared, or have stopped receiving content like Mario Kart Tour (but not before offering us the Madrid circuit, just before “slapping”).

But don't expect them to make more games. Although Nintendo continues to work with DeNA, Miyamoto himself confirmed that, at least on his part, he has no plans to create other Mario games for mobile, describing Super Mario Run (which he directed) as an experiment.

That said, it was a pretty entertaining experiment, a 2D automatic runner which, if you play it this holiday season, before January 17, 2024, you will also see the “Wonder Seed” effect from Super Mario Bros. Wonder.