Fraudulent and telemarketing calls are a problem that persists despite advances in computer security. These can cause confusion, annoyance, and even fear of being victims of a scam.

One of the ways to identify the origin of these numbers is to look at the telephone prefix. For example, if you receive a call with prefix +44means that you come from the United Kingdom or one of its dependent territories, such as England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

It is likely that when they call you from this phone number it is due to a simple mistake, but in most cases it can be the beginning of a scam. Some of these traps that scammers usually use are the following:

Tech Support Scams– Cybercriminals pose as companies offering technical services, asking the victim to provide remote access to the device or make unjustified payments. Phishing Telefónico– They try to obtain personal information, such as passwords or banking details, by posing as trustworthy entities. Fake Prize Scams: They advertise non-existent prizes that require prior payments to claim them.

Is it safe to answer a call with a phone number that starts with 44?

Getty

Before answer a call with the prefix 44, it is important to know that it corresponds to the United Kingdom. This means that it is an international call, which may have a high cost or fraudulent purpose.

It is important to mention that not all calls with this prefix are malicious, but if you have no reason to receive it from that country, it is recommended that you do not answer it or that you verify the identity of the interlocutor. This way you can avoid possible deception or problems.

It is not safe to take these callsas scammers may try to obtain personal information from you, such as your bank account number or credit card number, so avoid them unless you have reasons to do so.

If they call you from a number that begins with the prefix +44, do not be fooled by scammers And, if you answer by mistake, it is vital that you do not give personal information or details of your family members. Also do not agree to make any payment or allow remote access to your computer.