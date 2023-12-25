Some people have up to 3% Neanderthal genes. And now we know that one of his contributions is become early risers.

First of all, it must be said that being a person who likes to get up at 7 or 8 in the morning during the weekend does not mean that you have Neanderthal genes. Not all early risers have them.

And although surely more than one will have a laugh at the expense of the early riser, it should not be seen as a “primitive” trait. On the contrary, It was an advantage for A wise man from 50,000 years ago.

The Neanderthal gene that makes you an early riser

Anthropology is experiencing a revolution thanks to DNA analysis, genome sequencing, greater computing power, and artificial intelligence, completely changing our knowledge of Neanderthals.

The 2022 Nobel Prize in Medicine went to the Swedish geneticist Svante Pääbo, precisely for his contribution to Neanderthal genome sequencing.

This human species lived in Europe for 400,000 years, and interbred with Homo Sapiens, who came from Africa, about 50,000 years ago.

Until a few years ago we saw Neanderthals as a backward and poorly evolved human species, which was barely related to ours. But the sequencing of its genome has revealed a surprising truth: we have gene sequences that come from Neanderthals.

This means that the A wise man and Neanderthals were related to each other, and they had sexual relations, and offspring. An exchange of genes that lasted for almost 20 millennia, until the Neanderthals became extinct about 40,000 years ago, without us still knowing the exact reason.

New studies have also shown that Neanderthals were not as backward as we thought, nor did they have the simian appearance that we have seen in drawings and figures. This is what a Neanderthal looks like now:

This sister species went extinct, but its genes remained in us. Some mutated, others were also lost, but some are still in our genome. It is estimated that there are people who have up to 3% Neanderthal genes, and it affects us in different ways.

John Capra, associate professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of California, San Francisco, together with his team, have discovered that “some Neanderthal genes have effects on circadian genes in modern humans. These effects increase the propensity to be a person early riser.”

Other things that we have inherited from Neanderthals are the big nose:

For the teacher, 50,000 years ago, being an early riser was an advantage for humans. A wise man who acquired these genes from Neanderthals.

Our species originated in Africa, where daylight lasted twelve hours. But as he migrated north, to Europe, the days became shorter, there was less daylight.

The European Neanderthals had learned the ability to get up early, rising with the Sun to make the most of the light for hunting or gathering. When they crossed with Sapiens, these genes “taught” us to get up early, increasing our chances of surviving in northern Europe.

So now you know: If you're a morning person, you may have some Neanderthal genes.. Do not take it bad. It is such a valuable evolutionary advantage that it has been maintained in our genome for more than 50,000 years.