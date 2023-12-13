After confirming that the Nintendo Switch version is the least criticized, we now continue to receive interesting details related to Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. This time they focus on their new trailer.

As we have learned, a demo has already been officially announced for January 11. It is expected to arrive on Switch and now we have this gameplay trailer:

Remember that its price will be 49,99€ and numerous stores now allow you to reserve it. What is your opinion? You can leave it in the comments and, if you want, also take a look at our complete coverage of this title here. Don't forget that Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown launches on January 18, 2024!

Via.