As you know, Google Maps has made a change to its color palette that has surprised many. This adjustment, although it may seem minor, has caused a wave of reactions among users, who ask for a return to classic colors.

This transformation not only affects the versions of the map in mobile applications and on the web, but has also been extended to cars equipped with Android Auto.

The new colors have garnered mostly negative reviews, with many people expressing their displeasure at this unexpected change. The good news is that there is an alternative to Google maps, with full functions, it is Magic Earth.

Magic Earth, the mapping app that wants to compete with Google Maps

Magic Earth is a navigation app that offers a host of featuresincluding GPS navigation, detailed maps, turn-by-turn directions, CarPlay support, as well as great attention to privacy.

It should be noted that this service does not collect any data from users, so your information and the places you visit are always protected.

Additionally, it offers a large number of customization options, including the ability to change the map colors. The Magic Earth version 7.9.3available in the App Store and Google Play Store, introduces significant improvements, including:

Improvements focused on map layers. Activate and deactivate points of interest. 3D buildings. Greater customization. Slope information in the navigation panel. See the inclination of each route.

If you are looking for an alternative to Waze, but especially to Google Maps and Android Auto, Magic Earth is presented as an attractive option. With its customization capacity and the option to view the 3D mapsthis app can become your favorite for your road trips.

The app will be updated over the coming months, so important news will surely be added for drivers, as well as for people who travel on foot and by bicycle.