“Humor is a wonderful tool, at a dinner the guy who is funny is attractive,” said Edu Soto about the importance of humor as a valid tool for flirting.

The rest of the teammates laugh at Edu Soto’s reflection, Leo Harlem refutes that explanation, “according to you, Alfredo Landa has gossiped more than Brad Pitt,” Joaquín’s guest, the rookie, tells him.

Lorena Castell has contributed her feminine vision to the conversation, “I feel attracted to any boy who makes me laugh, although I am lucky that I have one who makes me laugh and is very good,” said the television collaborator.