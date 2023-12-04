For many years, the mobile phone has been our main tool to take photographs and videos and accumulate them in our gallery. But some of those media files we do not want to be shown to the public and therefore we rate them as intimate or personal. Over time, the protection of privacy and the right to privacy have become very sensitive, especially with the emergence of social networks and other direct messaging applications. But if we want to safeguard our snapshots, there is a very easy way to do it.

On many occasions we have wanted to preserve our privacy and we have not known how to do it, with the aim of preventing them from rummaging through our belongings in search of personal files. Nowadays, the smartphone is similar to a computer and contains similar functions to protect our private data.

In this case, security has become a primary aspect in people’s daily lives, so we must be extremely careful when transferring personal information or warning of unauthorized access. The world of cybercrime It is more present than ever and, therefore, it does not hurt to put into practice a series of methods to avoid falling into the networks of hackers. For now, it is important to know that if you want to keep your photos and videos on your mobile safe, you must do a series of very simple configurations.

Protect your photos and videos on your mobile

Lending your cell phone to someone means exposing all your personal data, which carries a significant risk, especially if that person is not trustworthy. Although you may also feel agitated when leaving your cell phone with a family member or friend, in such a way that you would continue in the same uneasy situation if you do not want them to see all your private content.

Even other circumstances can be even worse, such as the theft or loss from your smartphone, since anyone could access all your documentation and personal information. Or, on other more common occasions, if you are on the subway with the photo and video gallery on your phone open and you notice that someone is gossiping everything you do.

How to hide photos and videos

Protecting and creating secure folders on both Android and iOS is a very simple task that will keep all the sensitive files safe that you deem appropriate. You can even add passwords to these folders so that they are completely blocked and that no one can access them. Let’s see how to do it:

If you want to hide photos and videos on most mobile phones Android you must do the following:

Enter your photo gallery. Select the photos and videos you want to hide. Select the Hide button.

There are times that you will be directed to a series of security questions and you will need to set a recovery email for added security. However, if you usually use the application Google Photosthese are the indications:

Open the Google Photos app. Click on the Library tab. Next, select Utilities. Scroll down until you find the Private folder option and click configure. After deciding whether to make a backup or not, click Move items and select the media files you want to move to the created folder and a password will be established with your biometric data (fingerprint).

In iPhonethe steps are different but just as easy and quick:

Open the Photos app. Select the photos or videos you want to hide. Tap the More button and then tap Hide. Confirm that you want to hide marked files.