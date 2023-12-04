Many think it is a good idea turn off the router every nightHowever, there are a series of reasons that will make you see why it is better to leave it on. Even when you’re looking to save some electricity every month. In this case, everything will depend on a series of elements that are key in this aspect: the devices you have at home.

If you are one of those who have turned your house into a smart home and have all kinds of WiF connected devicesYo. So, forget about turning off the router at night. Even if you think that nothing is going to happen, the truth is that this is the main reason why you have to leave your computer on. Even if you are away from home or do not directly use the Internet at night, you should never turn it off again.

Home automation is the key

Even if you go on vacation, are away from home all day for work or want to turn off the router at night, the truth is that there is a key point for you to always leave it on: home automation. The smart devices you have in your home can be the key to never unplug your home again. And all because they will be left without an Internet connection and, therefore, will not be able to meet their respective objective.

Depending on the smart device Whatever it is, it will be more or less important that you have an Internet connection. But, it is clear that you will have to forget to turn it off and you will have no choice but to have it on at all times. It doesn’t matter if you travel away from home for a while… remember that these devices themselves will not have a connection and will not be of any use to you. Among the devices that you can have connected at home are: security cameras, smart plugs or light bulbs, motion sensors, smart appliances, etc.

All these devices take us to the same point, they need an internet connection so that they can be controlled or perform their respective functions. In fact, without the Internet, many of these would stop fulfilling their main objective or could be a risk to the home, such as removing the connection to the smoke or motion sensors… as happens with security cameras.

However, it is not the only reason, there is also the fact that if we leave it off it will not load the respective router updates. Normally, they occur at night, but if we turn it off continuously, they will not be installed automatically. Another example is that the useful life of the equipment is reduced over time. And not only this, but you are going to get that works even worse.

And when to turn it off

It is clear that, at some point, it may have to be turned off. And all because there will be no other option other than restarting it. However, the following examples are something that will not happen always, so you will not have to turn it off for a long time or constantly:

To solve a connection problem: the Internet is slow, the router is not working well, etc.

If you want to update the router.

These are two clear examples in which it will be necessary to turn off the device. But, it is clear that it is not going to be something that lasts a long time, it will be a specific case. Therefore, the inconvenience of having a smart home makes it not possible turn off the router at nightand all because we would be stopping enjoying the main functionalities of those intelligent devices that make our home a Smart Home.