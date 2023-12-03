Are you playing DNF Duel? Well here we bring an announcement of this title, one of the most notable games of the moment for Nintendo Switch users.

In this case, we have information about his pass: it is a DLC with additional characters. It had already been confirmed that, after Specter, Brawler will be the second of five characters to appear in the current season pass.

It has now been shared that the third, Battle Mage, it already has a date. This is what was shared:

Battle Mage released in DNF DUEL:

Release date: December 18. Voice performed by Nanami Yamashita. Announced by Nexon, Neople, Arc System Works and Eighting.

Battle Mage in the Season Pass:

Third DLC character out of a total of five. Preceded by Specter and Brawler.

We remind you of the release dates of the DNF Duel pass:

Summer 2023:

New character: Specter New upgrade system New game system

Fall 2023:

Winter 2023:

New character: Battle Mage New level

2024:

New character New character

