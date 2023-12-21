Suara.com – DKI Jakarta Regional Secretary (Sekda), Joko Agus Setyono, said that PT Jakarta Propertindo (Jakpro)'s desire to collaborate with the police to take action against residents who forcefully occupied Kampung Susun Bayam (KSB) was a reasonable action.

According to him, what the residents of the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS) eviction victims did violated the law.

“Jakpro is collaborating with the police, we know. Because he (a resident of former Kampung Bayam) committed a violation,” said Joko to reporters, Thursday (21/12/2023).

Joko stated that the residents of the former Kampung Bayam had fully received compensation for the construction of the stadium with a capacity of 82 thousand people. Apart from that, the DKI Provincial Government also facilitates other residences in a number of flats.

“The citizens' rights have been given. If the citizens' rights have been given, if they ask for it again, they can't do it. They have to be abandoned,” he said.

Therefore, Joko asked residents to leave immediately and not force them to stay at KSB. If not, his party will take legal steps as a form of action.

“We will take legal steps because our country is a country of laws,” he concluded.

Previously, a number of residents of the former Kampung Bayam, North Jakarta, began to occupy Kampung Susun Bayam (KSB) by force. They continue to live in the housing they were promised after the construction of the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS) even though there is no water and electricity.

One of the residents named Furqon who lives in the residence said this action was part of a protest against PT Jakarta Propertindo (Jakpro) as the builder of KSB which had never allowed the building to be occupied. Because, until now Jakpro is still adamant about providing prices that residents cannot afford.

“This means that this is the second action, the first action was in the courtyard from March 13,” said Furqon when confirmed, Monday (18/12/2023).

DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan inaugurated Kampung Susun Bayam, in North Jakarta, on Wednesday (12/10/2022) evening. The vertical house building is right next to the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS). (Special photo/instagram @aniesbaswedan)

Furqon said that this action was carried out because residents' complaints to the DKI Provincial Government had not been ignored. Meanwhile, he said, Jakpro has also failed to fulfill its promise of granting residential permits this year.

“So our screams have become hoarse, our screams have disappeared, it was never like before that humanists were seated together, what kind of solution to the problem was,” he said.

“So that the residents are stranded like that, we never find the points that are our hope,” he added.