“Love ends,” José José would say and it seems he is right. This 2023 was marked by breakups and failed relationships. Some romances had been solid for many years and other loves were more fleeting. From Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín to Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro, there is a list of celebrities who had to end their romantic relationships.

Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín

At the end of February 2023the host Andrea Legarreta and the actor and singer Erik Rubín, through Instagram They made their separation official after more than 20 years together. The relationship continues with cordiality, since they even have businesses together and Andrea participated in “Vaselina Timbiriche”, a musical production that Erik produces together with Alejandro Gou. Although at first it was said that the separation occurred because Erik had an affair with Apio de Kabah, the three involved have already clarified that said affair was only a rumor.

“We will continue to love each other from another place… Our love story continues as a family, as parents of our beloved daughters, who are what we love most in life and to whom we are teaching that a couple separation is not a family separation,” They mentioned in that statement where they explained the reasons for their breakup.

Galilea Montijo and Fernando Reina

Galilea Montijo, host of “Hoy”, separated from her now ex-husband Fernando Reina, a politician with whom she was married for 11 years and with whom she had a son who is now entering adolescence. On the morning show, the actress also shared that they had separated on good terms and that the family relationship would continue, but on different paths.

Now it seems that Galilea has found love with the Spanish model Isaac Moreno, sharing trips and work adventures with him. In recent weeks, Galilea has also been a topic of conversation following the publication of the book “The Narco Ladies. Loving in hell”, where journalist Anabel Hernández exposes that she Galilea had a romantic relationship with the capo Arturo Beltrán Leyva.

Other loud thunderclaps

Other couples who also ended their relationship are the actors Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello after seven years of marriage; Apparently it was he who filed for divorce and they had already been separated for at least a year when the news was announced. At the beginning of August, singer Tini Stoessel and soccer player Rodrigo de Paul also announced their separation after two years of dating. After more than a decade together, the singer and actress Lucero and the businessman Michel Kuri also ended their romantic relationship in July 2023. Now it is said that he has begun to hang out with a young Argentine woman.

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro

The singers Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro were a great couple, they spilled honey anywhere and at any time; even, They released an EP together of three songs titled “RR” and in that project, in one of the audiovisuals, the couple shared that they were engaged, however, in July of this year they announced their separation after three years of romance.

Rosalía's fans began to question the breakup, highlighting that Rauw had been unfaithful to the Spanish interpreter, but she immediately defended him: “I love, respect and admire Rauw very much. Don't pay attention to the movies, we know what we have experienced. This moment is not easy, so thank you everyone for understanding and respecting.” Recently both participated in the 2023 Latin Grammys, held this time in Seville, Spain.

Joe Jonas y Sophie Turner

After four years of marriage, on December 6, the separation of musician and singer Joe Jonas and actress Sophie Turner was made official. The rumors of a marital crisis were very strong because he had no longer worn his wedding ring for a long time and because one of his mansions, in Miami, had already been sold. The brief statement they published highlighted the following: “After four wonderful years of marriage, we decided to amicably end our relationship. “There are many speculative stories about this, but this is a joint decision, we hope you can respect our wish for privacy.” Now it is said that Sophie has begun a romantic relationship with an aristocrat, this is Peregrine John Dickinson Pearson, heir to the 4th Viscount of Cowdray, a county in Sussex.

Ricky Martin and John Yosef

One of the most established couples in show business was that of Ricky Martin and the artist Jwan Yosef, who had a six-year marriage. On July 6, 2023, they made their breakup official through a press release through their social networks.

“After careful reflection, we have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity towards ourselves and our children, preserving and honoring what we have experienced as a couple during these wonderful years. Our greatest wish now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on our genuine friendship, while co-parenting our children. As always, we appreciate all the love and support we have received during our marriage. We are in total tranquility and peace to begin this new chapter of our lives,” read the text they shared with the public.

Tania Rincón and Daniel Pérez

On February 28, 2023, through Instagram, Tania Rincón, another host of the “Hoy” program, also announced her separation from her now ex-partner Daniel Pérez after 11 years of marriage. “Our networks have always been our ally to tell them news or what happens in our daily lives. Today we want to share with you Dani and I that since last January we decided to separate and end our relationship as a couple. We made this decision from our deep love and understanding that we will always have each other. We have and will continue to form a beautiful family. We appreciate the love and support of our family and friends in this time of transition,” the presenter wrote at that time.

