The new trailer for True Detective: Polar Night is here with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis as the new duo of protagonist investigators

HBO has just released the final trailer and poster for the fourth season of TRUE DETECTIVE, POLAR NIGHT. This new season is made up of six episodes, and stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, Oscar winner and Emmy nominee, which will premiere Monday, January 15 on HBO Max. The Mexican Issa López is the showrunner, scriptwriter and director of all episodes.

Synopsis

As the long winter night falls on Ennis, Alaska, the eight men operating the Tsalal Arctic Research Station disappear without a trace. To solve the case, detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to face the darkness within themselves and dig into the tormented truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

The cast of TRUE DETECTIVE: POLAR NIGHT features Jodie Foster, Kali Reis, Finn Bennett, Fiona Shaw, with Christopher Eccleston, Isabella Star LaBlanc and John Hawkes. Guest performers are Anna Lambe, Aka Niviâna, June Thiele, Diane Benson and Joel D. Montgrand.

The showrunner, screenwriter, director and executive producer is Issa López; Jodie Foster stars and executive produces. Executive producers: Mari Jo Winkler; Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski and Mark Ceryak for PASTEL; Chris Mundy; Alan Page Arriaga Steve Golin; Richard Brown; Matthew McConaughey; Woody Harrelson; Cary Joji Fukunaga Nic Pizzolatto. Producers: Princess Daazhraii Johnson; Cathy Tagnak Rexford; Sam Breckman.

Do you want to see the new season of True Detective?

Carlos Gallego Guzmán

