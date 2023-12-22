The actor reveals details about the long-awaited sequel to the 1991 classic, The Rocketeer

When the past and the future collide, stories emerge that capture the imagination of generations. In this mosaic of bravery and adventure, David Oyelowo becomes the main narrator of a renewed saga: The Rocketeer. The sequel to the 1991 classic, which Disney has decided to resurrect, is at a crucial stage, and Oyelowo, in the midst of promoting his series Lawmen: Bass Reeves on Paramount+, has not hesitated to share his enthusiasm and the latest updates .

Flight into the future

We are moving forward, says Oyelowo. This is not a mere passing comment; behind it there is a palpable commitment. The actor emphasizes the importance of renewing this beloved franchise with an irresistible offer. Eugene Ashe, in charge of bringing the script to life, is immersed in the creative process. Oyelowo and his team are determined to deliver an exceptional work, knowing that they cannot settle for anything less than excellence.

The Rocketeer, originated by comic book writer and artist Dave Stevens in 1982 for Pacific Comics, found its home at Disney in the late '80s. Conceived as a potential Batman-style franchise starter, the film was directed by Joe Johnston, the same one behind Captain America: The First Avenger.

The plot revolves around Cliff Secord (Bill Campbell), a 1930s stunt pilot who discovers a stolen rocket pack prototype, created by Howard Hughes. With the FBI and a group of Nazis, led by actor Neville Sinclair (Timothy Dalton), in pursuit, Cliff must protect the rocket and save his girlfriend, aspiring actress Jenny Blake (Jennifer Connelly).

Return of the Rocketeer

Announced in 2020, the sequel Rocketeer Returns, developed under this working title, promises to take the narrative to new heights. Secord's rocket pack passes into the hands of a former Tuskegee airman. Devotion's JD Dillard was initially attached to direct before leaving the project in 2022. Oyelowo, whose love for the original film was the driving force behind his involvement, found the character's humanity an irresistible appeal.

“I came up with what would happen if the jetpack was passed down to a former Tuskegee Airman,” Oyelowo says, finding a natural and compelling way to introduce a new hero. The character does not require a long explanation about his abilities or courage to assume the heroic mantle, differentiating himself from the circus pilot Cliff Secord of the original.

The new era of The Rocketeer

The protagonist of this new era is not a conventional hero. By passing the iconic rocket pack to a former Tuskegee Airman, Rocketeer Returns not only continues a story, but also opens a meaningful dialogue about representation and heroism in film. This decision reflects an important cultural shift, where diversity and inclusion become essential elements of contemporary narratives. The choice of this lead character underscores a commitment to authenticity and a recognition of the historical contributions of African-American aviators in World War II, something that has often been marginalized in popular representations.

When considering the potential impact of Rocketeer Returns, it's impossible not to draw parallels to others iconic heroes of cinema and literature. Similar to characters like Indiana Jones or Han Solo, the Rocketeer combines action with distinctive charm. However, by incorporating a more diverse and contemporary narrative, the sequel has the potential to resonate deeply with a modern audience, eager to see their own stories and contexts reflected on the large Hollywood canvas. This balance between nostalgia and innovation could be the key to the success of this long-awaited sequel.

Whats Next?

Although Rocketeer Returns does not yet have a release date, the excitement and commitment of Oyelowo and his team is clear. The sequel not only seeks to continue the legacy of a classic, but also expand on it, offering a new perspective and a tribute to history's forgotten heroes. With the promise of a fresh and exciting narrative, this sequel has the potential to fly high, taking a new generation of fans on an exciting journey into the sky.